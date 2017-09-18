UNM sparking interest in young coders through app contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Developing apps for your phone or tablets is a booming business in the world right now.

The University of New Mexico is encouraging students to get involved by holding a unique contest about coding.

The winner of it all will also walk away with $5,000.

Registration is still open for the mobile app contest. It’s designed to engage, inspire and give students the opportunity to use the skills they’ve learned in class to produce an app that can help fellow students and the community.

“The key for us is helping to get students that their ideas can result in something productive,” said Duane Arruti, Chief Information Officer.

For the 5th year, UNM is partnering up with CNM to provide support to these coding efforts.

Officials say once students register their team, mentors will be assigned to help them through the process. There are also a number of labs and workshops at both institutions that can provide skill sets.

Students have until January to use these resources to develop an app that they will then demo in front of a panel of judges.

For the first time this year, mentors will also be assisting them with that final crucial aspect of the presentation.

“The other thing that we’re doing this year is we are actually organizing some labs where we can help the students with presentation skills. That’s a key part of it as well. it’s not just developing the app but it’s also being able to present it in a professional and effective way,” said Arruti.

The contest also provides the opportunity for students to potentially commercialize and sell any apps that may be market-worthy. UNM says they don’t take any ownership of the apps.

Apps that have won in the past include a voice recognition app that answers questions about the campus and an app to write and find reviews for your child’s coaches and teams.

The last day to register for the mobile app contest is October 13th.

To register, click here: https://esurvey.unm.edu/opinio/s?s=79333