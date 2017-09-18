Thief suspected of repeatedly targeting Albuquerque jewelry shop

Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local jewelry shop says a woman is targeting its stores, stealing thousands at a time.

Managers at Lilly Barrack say a woman’s recent hit left them $1,000 in the hole.

On Friday, she came into their store on Rio Grande, and while a salesperson was helping someone she reached into a display case and took 10 necklaces.

“You start questioning yourself, whether you are a good judge of character or not. It really rattles you to your core. It really upsets you,” manager Jamie Leeds said.

Managers say she did the same thing last year on Christmas Eve at their Nob Hill store, that time stealing $5,000 worth of jewelry.

