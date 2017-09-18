Texas inmate, woman get prison for drug-soaked greeting card

By Published:

PLANO, Texas (AP) — A North Texas jail inmate and a female friend who acknowledged mailing him a greeting card soaked in liquid methamphetamine must serve more than four years in federal prison.

Prosecutors on Monday announced the punishment for 29-year-old Amanda Lynn Mollison of Allen and 39-year-old Justin Chadwick Brown of Grand Prairie.

Mollison in May pleaded guilty to providing contraband in prison. Brown pleaded guilty to possession of such contraband. Both received 51-month terms.

Investigators say Brown was in the Collin County Jail last October when he received a greeting card that tested positive for methamphetamine. Recorded jail phone calls confirmed Brown asked Mollison to mail him contraband.

Texas prison records show Brown also in October was sentenced in Collin County to nine months for theft and seven years for evading arrest.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s