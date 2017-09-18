Suspect shot during attempted robbery near Eubank, Candelaria

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are on scene of a shooting that happened near Eubank and Candelaria.

Police say it appears the clerk shot a man who was attempting to rob a nearby Circle K.

The suspect who was shot was transported to UNM Hospital and is in critical condition.

According to police, the suspect might have also been involved in an earlier armed robbery near Wyoming and Candelaria.

Information is limited at this time.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

