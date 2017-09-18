Summit to end hunger in NM resumes it’s work for the 4th year in a row

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A call to action is being answered by the 4th Annual End Hunger in New Mexico Summit as the state struggles with the 2nd worse ranking in overall hunger in the U.S.

The North Central New Mexico Economic Development District (NCNMEDD), New Mexico Cares Foundation Inc. is preparing for the 4th Annual End Hunger in New Mexico Summit on Tuesday, September 26 at the Embassy Suites in Albuquerque.

In addition to presenting the New Mexico Action Plan to End Hunger, the focus will be on the on-going collaboration with New Mexico State Agencies, NM Congressional District Representatives, Local Governments, Council of Governments, Food Banks, Food Pantries, Volunteers, Faith-based Organizations, and non-profits in an effort to raise statewide awareness. Everyone is encouraged to attend the event. There will be a truck outside the Embassy Suites to collect non-perishable food items, which will benefit Desert Harvest.

Event Details – When, Location, Costs

Hunger Summit – September 26, 2017 at the Embassy Suites, 1000 Woodward Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM.

Time: 7:30 a.m. -5:00 p.m.

Registration Fee: $25.00 for seniors 60+ and $35.00 for non-seniors. Late registration at the door is $45.00.

Continental Breakfast, lunch and afternoon snacks will be served as part of your registration.

For more information on the event or to register, visit their website.