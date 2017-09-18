Sharahya Moreu is gearing up to take the world boxing stage

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Sharahya Moreu is an 18 year old amateur boxer who is currently ranked number 1 in the USA at 165 LBS. She is now hoping to take that US rank and test it against the best in the world in the Youth Women’s World Boxing Championships.

“This one is bigger than like any tournament in the US or anything, because this is against the world”, said Moreu. This world stage event will take place on November 16th in India, that is a 26 hour flight but Sharahya is ready for anything and ready to boost her boxing resume.

“If I win that tournament I will be ranked number 1 in the world, and it puts me in a better position for the 2020 Olympics”, said Moreu.

Sharahya has been boxing since she was 12 years old, and in just 6 years she has built a solid resume already. Moreu is a 2016 USA boxing youth National champion, 2x gold Junior Olympic youth champion, A 2017 Western Regional Gold champion, a 2x Silver Junior Olympic Nationals, a 2014 Silver Youth worlds Champion, A 2x Ringside world Champion, and A 4x Native American national champion.

She is known for her body blows, but opponents just seem intimidated by Sharahya. Maybe it’s her 5’10 frame. “They are always like, oh man she’s tall, a she’s not that age, or man I don’t want to go in there because her jab is too long or something like that. It’s just always something different”, said Moreu.

Moreu will head out to train at the USA Boxing Training Facility in Colorado November 5th-14th. She will then head to Guwahati, India, to compete the 16th– 26th.