September 18th Morning Rush: KRQE remembers pilot-reporter Bob Martin

1. The state along with everyone here at KRQE News 13 is remembering our beloved pilot-reporter Bob Martin. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what caused the Sky News 13 crash that took his life on Saturday afternoon in a remote area northeast of Carrizozo between Roswell and Albuquerque. New Mexico lost a man with a passion for flying, for science and the history of our state. Bob Martin dedicated 40 years to news and a majority of that time to New Mexico news. He covered the aftermath of flooding, wildfires and reported from above. He was also our eyes in the sky over Balloon Fiesta. Bob leaves behind a father, three brothers, and a wife of seven years.

Full Story: Bob Martin: whether behind, or above, covered some of KRQE’s biggest news stories

2. President Trump arrives at the United Nations Monday for the opening of the general assembly. North Korea is expected to be the biggest issue on the table. The Trump Administration Officials, including UN Ambassador Niki Haley spoke out over the weekend warning that the U.S. patience is running thin. The White House says among the meetings the President has this week is with the South Korean President, which will focus on how to maximize economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea.

Full Story:

3. A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s under a mostly clear sky.

Full Story: Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. Changes could soon be coming to two of New Mexico’s National Monuments according to a leaked memo from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. According to the Wall Street Journal Zinke is recommending that six of 27 national monuments under review be reduced in size, with changes to several others proposed. That includes the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks and Rio Grande Del Norte National Monuments.

Full Story: Interior secretary recommends shrinking 6 national monuments

5. An Albuquerque man is hoping to inspire others to do their part in being environmentally-friendly by using a solar lawn mower. Around 10-years-ago Bob Bailar was not happy with what was on the market for lawn-mowers so he built his own. He got ahold of a broken-down machine, bought some solar panels and made a mower that runs solely on the sun’s rays

Full Story: Albuquerque man creates solar lawn mower, hopes to inspire ‘green’ living

Morning’s Top Stories