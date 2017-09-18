Push in Congress could help New Mexico pecan farmers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There has been a push in Congress to provide some help to New Mexico pecan farmers.

Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich are joining other lawmakers in an effort to lower the tariffs on pecan exports in India.

They say it is a trade barrier not imposed on other tree nut producers and there are fewer nations in the world that hold greater potential for trade partnership with the U.S. than India.

New Mexico is the second largest pecan-producing state in the U.S. producing 73 million pounds.