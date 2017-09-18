Police search for thieves in Durango jewelry heist

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the thieves who stole more than 300 pieces of Native American jewelry from a Durango jewelry store.

Police tell the Durango Herald, the heist happened either last Tuesday or Wednesday night at Toh-Atin Gallery.

They say the thieves forced themselves into the building, broke off the lock on the cases and stole Navajo and Zuni bracelets and necklaces.

Police believe the stolen jewelry could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Police do not know how many people were involved, but the owner believes the thieves went in the store before and cased it beforehand.