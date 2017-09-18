Police ask for help identifying YETI Cooler thieves

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last Thursday, September 14, two female suspects entered the REI store near Montano and I-25 and stole four coolers.

The thieves selected four YETI brand soft coolers, which have a combined value of over $1,200, and fled without paying for them.

The women drove away in a model silver/gray Volvo Sedan.

Detectives are asking for assistance identifying both women pictured in the surveillance footage.

If you know who these thieves are or have any information that can help solve this crime, please contact Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

 

 

 

 

