ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A physician assistant accused of raping a young girl is out of jail.

James Beverly was arrested at the family practice clinic where he works in Cedar Crest after the girl claimed he abused her for months.

He was released from jail on Friday. Prosecutors filed a motion to keep Beverly behind bars until trial.

Judge Zamora ruled Beverly is not a threat to the community, but ordered him to stay away from the alleged victim and anyone under 18.