New Mexico school district eyes immigrant resolution

By Published:

LOVINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A southeastern New Mexico school district is considering a resolution that promises support for students and employees who may face deportation amid possible Trump Administration changes.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports (https://goo.gl/9szZbd) the Lovington School Board has drafted a resolution aimed to assure immigrants in the country illegally who have temporary protective statues.

The Trump Administration recently announced it would rescind the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program putting around 800,000 young immigrants at risk of deportation.

School board President Greg Maxie says the district is simply pushing for the state’s congressional delegation to resolve the issue quickly.

Maxie says those who came out of the shadows and registered with DACA are the people who need the district’s support.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s