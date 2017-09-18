Mother of suspect accused of threatening school issues apology

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The mother of a suspect accused of making a threat against a New Mexico school is apologizing for her son’s actions.

“I thought it was only right for me to apologize to the parents and to the students because if that was me and if my kids weren’t at school I would’ve been very angry,” she said.

Michael Estrada, 23, was arrested Friday after Las Cruces police say he posted a threat against Conlee Elementary School on Facebook.

Martha Estrada says her son has mental health issues, a substance abuse problem and is homeless.

“I know he needs help. If he doesn’t get any help, he’s eventually going to end up hurting himself or he’s going to hurt somebody,” she said.

Estrada is facing federal charges for the threat. He is expected in court later this week.