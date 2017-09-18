McDonald’s to switch out Happy Meal apple juice

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — The Happy Meal is getting a new apple juice.

McDonald’s says it will swap out Minute Maid juice cartons for an organic one by Honest Kids. Both brands are made by the Coca-Cola Co., but the Honest Kids juice has half the calories and less sugar.

The move is the latest by the fast-food company to try and appeal to customer’s changing tastes. It has removed, for example, artificial preservatives and other ingredients from its Chicken McNuggets. And over the years, McDonald’s has added apple slices and yogurt to its kid’s meal to try to please parents who are skittish about feeding their children fast food.

Oak Brook, Illinois-based McDonald’s Corp. says the new juice will make its way to Happy Meal boxes in November.

