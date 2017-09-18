Manufacturing Day proves that “Made in New Mexico” is great for the state…and your pocket book

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Manufacturing jobs play a vital role in our state economy…and they are lucrative, to boot.

New Mexico is gearing up for the 5th Annual Celebration of Manufacturing Day. Organizers aim to build on 2016 events that introduced more than 4,650 students to lucrative careers in manufacturing. From baby clothes to incense, architecture and more, the “Made in New Mexico” label means quality plus a better-than-average paycheck. For at-risk students or people struggling with the cycle of poverty, these jobs can be transformative.

Manufacturing Day will be celebrated across the country on Friday, October 6 but in New Mexico, manufacturers will lead facility tours and hold educational events almost every day in October.

 

For more information on the event or to register, visit their website.

 

