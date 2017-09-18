Las Cruces installs 2 new electric car charging stations

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers of electric cars can now get a charge when they visit Las Cruces.

The city has installed two electric car charging stations on city property.

One is located at the end of the plaza near the city’s center. The other is at Albert Johnson Park near City Hall.

According to the Sun News, Tesla donated the stations to the city and helped pay for part of the installation.

On one side of the charging station is a port for Tesla vehicles and on the other side is a port to accommodate other brands.

The city hopes the stations will help encourage people who have electric vehicles to come visit.

