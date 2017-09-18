Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s under a mostly clear sky. Afternoon highs will climb to near (even above!) seasonal averages for this time of year – expect widespread 70s, 80s and 90s. A mix of sun and clouds will blanket the state with a few isolated to spotty storms over the Rio Grande Valley and eastern NM.

TUESDAY: Breezy to windy conditions will raise fire concerns Tuesday afternoon. Expect high temperatures to warm into the 70s, 80s and 90s under a mostly to partly sunny sky with only a handful of storms possible out east.

MIDWEEK: Windy conditions will stretch through Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon highs staying put in the 70s, 80s and 90s. Expect rain chances to increase late Thursday into Friday as more moisture gets pulled north over the state.