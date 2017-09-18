In The Kitchen: Standard Dinner And Duke It Out

Chef Michael Fram from the Standard Diner, joined New Mexico Living to make a cream puff and invite us to the Duke It Out Challenge.

Recipe

Pate a Choux:

2 cups – water

12 ounces – butter

2 Tablespoons – sugar

1/2 Teaspoon – salt

12 ounces – flour

2 cups – eggs

Combine water, butter, salt, and sugar in a sauce pot and bring to a light boil making sure all the butter is melted. Add the flour and mix until it is all incorporated and starts to pull off the sides of the pot.

Pastry Cream:

1 quart – milk

3/4 cup – sugar

1 Teaspoon – Vanilla Bean Paste

4 ounces – egg yolks

6 Tablespoons – cornstarch

1 Tablespoon – Butter

In a saucepot, combine milk, sugar, vanilla paste and bring to a light simmer. Whisk eggs and cornstarch together until combined. Slowly pour hot milk into the egg mixture and whisk until combined. Pour back into the pot and whisk until thickened. Add butter and whisk.

Ganache:

10ounces – Chocolate

1 cup – heavy cream

Heat the heavy cream and pour over the chocolate. Let sit about 5 minutes and whisk until smooth.

Whipped Cream:

2 cups – heavy cream

1/4 cup – powder sugar

