Friends hope to replace homeless veteran’s stolen truck

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Michael Stephens served his country for 14 years in the Marine Corps and he says he came back to Albuquerque to build a life for himself. However, he’s recently fallen on hard times and was living in his truck. That truck was stolen on Memorial Day.

“Disbelief. No, this can’t be happening to me. No, no. And then it’s like, yes, it happened to you,” said Stephens.

Stephens says he went into the Bank of the West on San Mateo just south of Montgomery to deposit a paycheck and was inside for “three or four minutes.”

“Came out and my truck had been stolen,” said Stephens.

Stephens says his truck is a gold 1995 Chevrolet Silverado. He also says it has a white toolbox in the back.

“Please give me my truck and all of my, of what few possessions, were in there back,” said Stephens, “It’s where I sleep, it’s how I get back and forth to work, I really need it back.”

The day Stephens truck was stolen was also the day he says he got out of the hospital after being treated for a severe case of pneumonia.

Stephens says expensive medical bills and being laid off from his full-time job are the main reasons he’s been unable to get back on his feet.

Stephens says he also recently had to have a triple bypass surgery and was unable to work for a number months.

“I started slipping behind and just never could catch up and that culminated in me having to get evicted,” said Stephens.

Stephens had been living in his truck since February 2017.

Now, Stephens’ friends are trying to work together to replace his truck and find him a more permanent place to live.

If you would like to help Stephens, click here.