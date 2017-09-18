Friends hope to replace homeless veteran’s stolen truck

By Published: Updated:
Michael Stephens
Michael Stephens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Michael Stephens served his country for 14 years in the Marine Corps and he says he came back to Albuquerque to build a life for himself. However, he’s recently fallen on hard times and was living in his truck. That truck was stolen on Memorial Day.

“Disbelief. No, this can’t be happening to me. No, no. And then it’s like, yes, it happened to you,” said Stephens.

Stephens says he went into the Bank of the West on San Mateo just south of Montgomery to deposit a paycheck and was inside for “three or four minutes.”

“Came out and my truck had been stolen,” said Stephens.

Stephens says his truck is a gold 1995 Chevrolet Silverado. He also says it has a white toolbox in the back.

Stephens did not have a photo of his truck, but says it looks just like this one.

“Please give me my truck and all of my, of what few possessions, were in there back,” said Stephens, “It’s where I sleep, it’s how I get back and forth to work, I really need it back.”

The day Stephens truck was stolen was also the day he says he got out of the hospital after being treated for a severe case of pneumonia.

Stephens says expensive medical bills and being laid off from his full-time job are the main reasons he’s been unable to get back on his feet.

Stephens says he also recently had to have a triple bypass surgery and was unable to work for a number months.

“I started slipping behind and just never could catch up and that culminated in me having to get evicted,” said Stephens.

Stephens had been living in his truck since February 2017.

Now, Stephens’ friends are trying to work together to replace his truck and find him a more permanent place to live.

If you would like to help Stephens, click here.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s