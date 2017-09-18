Helping Hands: Every Bite Counts At Sauce Pizza And Wine

Joanie Griffin from Albuquerque Sauce Pizza and Wine joined New Mexico Living to talk about the Every Bite Counts campaign.

Every Bite Counts is being launched by Sauce Pizza and Wine to help UNM Children’s Hospital in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. In addition, October is National Pizza Month, and Sauce is having a Build Your Own Pizza Contest. The winner will choose a charity to give back to in our community.

