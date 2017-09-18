Gas tax vote tabled until after mayoral election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was supposed to be up for a vote Monday night at city council, but now the gas tax idea has been put off again.

It won’t go up for a vote until after the mayor’s race is decided.

Driving around Albuquerque could get a little more expensive in the coming months. Of course, the proposed 2-cents per gallon gas tax has its critics, even if it means smoother roads and quicker commutes.

“I just think it would be a burden for a lot of people. Not just myself,” said driver Ken Monk.

Others think the tax is worth it.

“I believe the consumers that are using the roads need to be paying for the roads, the repairs and the things that are going on,” said driver Wayne Baum.

The gas tax has been floating around city council for months now. The vote keeps getting delayed. Now, it may not come up for a vote until November or January — just in time for a new mayor, who may not veto the idea.

Isaac Benton, the sponsor of the bill, said the bill was deferred to allow for more debate. He adds that he knows Mayor Berry would likely veto it.

“I think it’s really about perception that things would be better off for them in terms of being able to get this implemented if they had a different mayor in office,” said UNM political science professor Gabe Sanchez.

Republicans Dan Lewis and Wayne Johnson both say they’d veto it. Democrats Brian Colon and Tim Keller said they would to, because they think the voters should decide.

The tax would generate almost $5 million a year for road work. It’s written into the bill that none of the money could go the ART.