ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some firefighters went above and beyond to help those they serve.

Firefighters at Station 14 went to a home and noticed that the children needed beds. They say the family makes sacrifices and bands together to care for one of their own, who has a medical condition.

Seeing a need, the firefighters and the Firefighters Random Acts Group went to the home again, bringing with them four beds and a new couch.

They described it as a powerful, emotional day.