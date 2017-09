Personal Trainer, Renee Millman, joined New Mexico Living to teach us the proper form for plank pose.

Proper form for plank pose is important in order to get the most benefit out of the pose and to avoid injury. Common pitfalls are dropping the hips and sinking into the shoulders. Modifications consist of lowering down to your forearms. She can assist you with your form on YouTube or you can schedule an appointment.

