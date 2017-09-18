Customs finds 44 pounds of pot at Columbus port of entry

COLUMBUS, N.M. (AP) — Federal authorities say agents manning a southern New Mexico border crossing have seized 44 pounds of marijuana and arrested a 19-year-old U.S. citizen on smuggling charges.

The arrest was announced Monday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and happened at the Port of Entry in Columbus.

A news release from the agency says officers manning the border crossing early Friday morning became suspicious of a pickup driven by a man. They later discovered the marijuana hidden in the quarter-panels of the truck.

The driver was turned over the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents for prosecution.