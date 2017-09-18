Coleman Vision Tennis Tournament Day 2 update

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Day 2 of the Singles Qualifier Matches went on Monday at Tanoan Country Club in this year’s Coleman Vison Tennis Tournament. After winning their day 1 matches, the 2 wildcard players Ivana and Carmen Corley played on Day 2.

Both of the sisters would fail to make it to the next round, after dropping their games in 2 sets to top 10 ranked opponents. The Corley sisters will now have time to focus on just their team game, as the Doubles portion of the tournament will begin on Tuesday at 10 am.

The Corley duo will be competing in that portion as well.