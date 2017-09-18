City councilor looks to halt Alameda widening project; suggests collaborative study



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque city councilor wants to put the brakes on a big upcoming road project.

It’s the Alameda “widening” project from Edith Boulevard to I-25 that’s expected to begin in 2019.

While it would help more than 35,000 drivers get across the river each day, City Councilor Brad Winter thinks adding lanes to Alameda, in one area, will create a bigger problem.

Alameda Boulevard is one of Albuquerque’s major river crossings. It’s also a key east-to-west path that drivers don’t look forward to taking.

“In the morning time and the nighttime, it’s a nightmare,” commuter Danny Rael said.

“God forbid something happens on the other bridge crossings,” driver Jeffrey Howard said.

For years, the city has planned to take the four lane road from I-25 to Edith and add two more lanes, making it six lanes across Alameda.

“What some of the studies have shown, it’s not where the interstate is down to Edith, it’s from Edith to Coors is where you get most of the congestion,” Winter said.

However, widening Alameda from Edith to the other side of the river, near Coors, would be up to the county. County officials tell KRQE News 13 as of right now they have no plans to add any lanes to try and ease traffic.

Monday, Winter introduced a bill that would halt the city’s $8.1 million widening project.

“Neighbors are very concerned that it creates a choke point for the rest of Alameda,” Winter said. “They’re absolutely right. What good does that do?”

Residents in the North Valley also have concerns about more traffic on Alameda if the city and county decide to add lanes.

Winter is proposing that the city, along with the county and Rio Rancho, study the long stretch before making any changes to portions of the road.

“How do we make this corridor so that everybody is involved, [so] there is lots of public input so we don’t create an issue,” Winter said.

Winter introduced the bill Monday, so no decisions have been made.

The city still doesn’t know if the county and Rio Rancho are willing to get on board with the study.

The county said for the last two years it has implemented its own traffic signal program on its portion of Alameda. The signals adjust to how many cars are on the road in real time to keep traffic moving.