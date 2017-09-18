Beautiful You: Beauty, Fashion And Fitness Show

By Published:

Dezi Rae, Production Manager and Brynlyn Loomis, Owner and instructor of Southwest Pole Dancing, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Beauty, Fashion And Fitness Show.

The event is a unique show, featuring models who build their own look in order to feel more confident in their own bodies. The show benefits businesses located on Central, is Friday, September 29 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Sheraton Uptown Albuquerque Hotel at 2600 Louisiana Blvd.

For more information, visit their website

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s