Annual Safety Week begins at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM officials are hoping to make the university safer through Safety Week.

UNM President Chaouki Abdallah kicked things off with a proclamation of Safety Week.

There will also be a Safe Zone Training class Monday.

September is Campus Safety Awareness Month, a time when campuses across the country remind students of their policies.

Throughout the week, students can take part in the annual campus siren tests and a “Campus Safety Walk.”

“I think this is a step in the right direction, but there is so much we can do at this university to protect others, to make people feel safe and to protect the pack,” said UNM student Nathan Siegel.

The week will end with an open house at the Campus Police Department.