Albuquerque woman celebrates 103rd birthday with scooter ride

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who is turning 103 got her birthday wish granted.

Virginia Falberg’s birthday is Friday. She says she’s always wanted to experience riding a scooter.

It surprised her grandchildren, who say she’s usually old-fashioned about her birthday and age. So, they set up the ride at Falberg’s westside senior living center.

Falberg says it was a lovely ride, she would do it again, and she’s a happy camper.

“I think I have lived a pretty good life. I have people around me that are loving, kind,” Falberg said.

Falberg says she’s in good health physically and mentally and she feels like she’s 48.

She says the secret to a long life is having a good attitude toward life.

