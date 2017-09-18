Albuquerque realtor accused of murder to ask judge to remove ankle monitor

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A well-known local realtor accused of murder is expected to find out whether he can have his ankle monitor removed.

Chris Pino is accused of intentionally mowing down a homeless man with his vehicle after he thought the man was breaking into his property.

Pino was let out of jail pending trial with an ankle monitor, but he has filed a motion to have it taken off.

He says he wants to be able to swim for health reasons.

A judge is set to hear the motion in a conditions of release hearing set for Monday at 1:30 p.m.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s