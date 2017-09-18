Albuquerque realtor accused of murder to ask judge to remove ankle monitor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A well-known local realtor accused of murder is expected to find out whether he can have his ankle monitor removed.

Chris Pino is accused of intentionally mowing down a homeless man with his vehicle after he thought the man was breaking into his property.

Pino was let out of jail pending trial with an ankle monitor, but he has filed a motion to have it taken off.

He says he wants to be able to swim for health reasons.

A judge is set to hear the motion in a conditions of release hearing set for Monday at 1:30 p.m.