Albuquerque police: Man accused of arson, criminal damage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque say they’ve arrested a man on suspicion of arson and criminal damage to property.

They say 32-year-old Joseph Grubb was taken into custody Monday morning outside the Cesar Chavez Community Center.

A woman called 911 to say boyfriend was inside her vehicle and threatening to harm himself.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, Grubb lit his shirt on fire and ignited the interior of the car before exiting the vehicle and jumping onto the roof of the community center.

He was later arrested without incident.

Police say last October, Grubb climbed onto the roof of an Albuquerque building and threw large pieces of the air conditioning units into traffic and at officers.

That resulted in a nearly 12-hour SWAT situation.