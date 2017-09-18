Albuquerque mom frustrated with dangerous school crossing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mom wants a dangerous school crossing to change soon before kids get hurt, or worse.

Sarah Castellano walks her son, Santiago, to school everyday. He’s a kindergartner at Mission Avenue Elementary, about a quarter-mile from their home.

The problem? They have to get across Edith to get there. During the morning commute, drivers don’t slow down to give them a chance to cross the street safely.

“Every morning it’s super hard to get my son across the street. There’s a crosswalk but the cars, it’s like an alternative freeway,” she said.

Castellano says that crosswalk is useless.

“This light should be on. It’s a speed limit sign for the school and they do not turn it on,” she said.

On top of the lights not working, Castellano only remembers one time when there was a crossing guard in the area.

“They sent an officer once. One cop and he had to crosswalk himself to get back to his own police cruiser,” she said.

After calling Albuquerque Public Schools, Albuquerque Police, the city, and the county for answers, Castellano wants the message to be clear.

“My son matters. I want something done about that. I don’t feel safe to walk my son to school and that’s concerning to me,” she said.

That stretch of Edith is county territory.

The county told KRQE News 13 the lights haven’t been on for at least eight years. He said that is because there aren’t enough pedestrians in the area to warrant keeping them on.

“If it was your kid, they would have the light on. Because I’m one parent and I guess I’m nobody, they’re not going to do anything,” said Castellano.

The county said there is an ongoing study to see if they need a crossing guard there. It should take a few weeks to complete the study.

APS said the district is in constant communication with the city and county over issues such as this.