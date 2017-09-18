Albuquerque man on the lookout for stolen trailer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is looking for his stolen trailer.

The homeowner doesn’t want to be named, but says the trailer was taken from his westside home on Saturday.

Home surveillance shows a man ringing his doorbell. He says when no one came to the door, the thief stole his 20-foot trailer right out of his front yard.

“We are coming home to our cars vandalized, our houses broken into, you know, graffiti, things like that. These are normal occurrences now that never would have happened before,” said the victim.

The trailer is black and says “High Desert” in orange. If you see it, or recognize the suspect, call police.

