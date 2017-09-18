AG Balderas warns of new Equifax security breach scam

Equifax Inc.
This July 21, 2012, photo shows Equifax Inc., offices in Atlanta. Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans. The Atlanta-based company said Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, that "criminals" exploited a U.S. website application to access files between mid-May and July of this year. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorney General Hector Balderas issued a Scam Alert Monday morning warning New Mexicans to protect themselves against callers attempting to use the recent security breach at Equifax to perpetrate a new kind of scam.

This new scam involves callers pretending to represent Equifax and asking for personal and financial information over the phone.

“Equifax is not going to call and ask for your information,” Attorney General Balderas warned, noting that his office has already received complaints of the fake Equifax calls. “It’s terrible that anyone would try to take advantage of the problems New Mexicans are already suffering from the breach of personal data at Equifax, but the best defense against these scams is to refuse to give any personal or financial information and, then, just hang up.”

If you receive a fake Equafix call or a call from anyone asking for personal information, report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

 

