AG Balderas warns of new Equifax security breach scam

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorney General Hector Balderas issued a Scam Alert Monday morning warning New Mexicans to protect themselves against callers attempting to use the recent security breach at Equifax to perpetrate a new kind of scam.

This new scam involves callers pretending to represent Equifax and asking for personal and financial information over the phone.

“Equifax is not going to call and ask for your information,” Attorney General Balderas warned, noting that his office has already received complaints of the fake Equifax calls. “It’s terrible that anyone would try to take advantage of the problems New Mexicans are already suffering from the breach of personal data at Equifax, but the best defense against these scams is to refuse to give any personal or financial information and, then, just hang up.”

If you receive a fake Equafix call or a call from anyone asking for personal information, report it to the Federal Trade Commission.