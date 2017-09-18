2nd trial begins for guard accused of raping an inmate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jury selection has been made in a new trial for Enock Arviso, the former jail guard accused of raping an inmate.

Enock Arvizo resigned from the Metropolitan Detention Center in 2015.

An inmate claimed he raped her in a District Court elevator while escorting her from a hearing.

After she came forward, two other inmates did as well.

Bernalillo County paid more than two million dollars to the three women.

In May, Arvizo went to trail for the first case involving the alleged rape in the elevator.

Jurors found Arvizo not guilty of one count but could not come to an agreement on a second count.

KRQE New’s 13 will keep you updated as the trail gets underway.