Woman accused of shooting at Albuquerque couple appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of shooting at a Heights couple in their driveway made her first appearance in the case Sunday.

A couple’s dash-cam caught a scary scene when they cornered a potential burglar in their driveway last month.

Police say that the woman is 30-year-old Miranda Gilbert.

The video shows the woman pulling a gun and firing shots at the couple’s truck before driving off.

Today, Gilbert’s attorney argued the video evidence was not enough to hold her.

“There’s an allegation in the complaint that there’s video evidence of this. However, the complaint is insufficient in that it does not clearly state how the State is alleging that she’s even the person who was in those videos,” said Gilbert’s attorney.

Judge Christine Rodriguez did not buy it. She agreed with the prosecution that since a probation officer says he recognized Gilbert from those videos, there is enough evidence to charge her.

A district court judge will decide whether Gilbert will remain behind bars until trial.