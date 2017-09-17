Weekend Photo Gallery

Read the full stories here:
- New Mexico attorneys, immigrant groups holding DACA renewal clinics
- UK makes ‘significant’ bomb arrest but attack seen imminent
- St. Louis area enters third day of demonstrations
- Trump skips town, but still focus of competing rallies in DC
- US Virgin Islands getting aid, but still reeling from Irma
- Hundreds gather to say goodbye to former Sen. Pete Domenici
- Porsche plows into spectators at Idaho car show; 8 hurt
- 911 calls released from deadly Clovis Library shooting
- Transgender troops can re-enlist in military – for now
- Balloons fired up at the White Sands National Monument
