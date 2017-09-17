UNM Men’s Soccer lose their game with 13th Ranked Kentucky on Saturday 1-0

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos came out with a lot of energy on Saturday night in their game with 13th ranked Kentucky. The Wildcats were undefeated coming into this one, while the Lobos were riding a 4 game winning streak.

UNM pushed the pace and along with that relentless pace came a relentless attack on goal. UNM out shot Kentucky 15-7 in this one, and picked up three more shots on goal. It was scoreless with under a minute left in the 1st half, but after a Kentucky free-kick that would change.

The kick was sent into the box, where UNM’s Billy Jones tried to get a head on it, but after missing it, Jones then punched the ball out of bounds. The hand ball happened in the box, which led to a Wildcat PK, and they would capitalize. That would be the lone goal of the game as UNM drops it 1-0.

UNM is now 4-3 overall on the year and 0-1 in Conference USA play. The Lobos will now hit the road to take on South Carolina on Saturday at 5pm.