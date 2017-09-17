SSN: Dallas Cowboys drop week 2 matchup with Denver 42-17

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The Dallas Cowboys are now 1-1 on the season after dropping their week 2 game with Denver on Sunday 42-17. A sluggish Dallas team came out of the gates at Mile High Stadium on Sunday. They trailed 7-0 in the 1st and then the over hour lightning delay would occur.

Dallas would return from that delay looking more electric though, as they would force a fumble and then tie the game on a Dak Prescott to Dez Bryant TD pass. Dak finished the day 30-50 in passing with 238 yards, 2 TD’s, 2 sacks, and 2 interceptions. Dallas was hit hard by a very tough Denver defense that held Dallas to over 100 less total yards than the Bronco offense. Ezekiel Elliot was held to just 8 yards rushing in this game.

Dallas is now 1-1 on the season and will take on the Cardinals next on Monday night football Sept. 35th at 6:30pm.