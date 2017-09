ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Water Authority crews are working to repair a water main break at a northeast Albuquerque intersection.

The break happened near the intersection of Wyoming and Krim NE Sunday morning.

APD is asking drivers to avoid that area if possible.

Water Utility Authority officials say it is likely that lane closures will continue through Monday.

KRQE will provide updates as information is made available.