NMSU Football loses in their home opener to Troy 27-24

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Coming off of a huge victory in Albuquerque over the Lobos, NMSU looked to keep that momentum in their home opener against conference foe Troy.

The Aggies would make a strong push late in the game, coming back from an 11 point deficit in the 3rd quarter, but it was too little too late as Troy took the win on Saturday night, 27-24.

The Aggies are now 1-2 overall on the year and 0-1 in conference play. They will remain at home for their game next Saturday, as they host UTEP at 6pm.