High School Football Saturday: Week 4

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Week 4 match-ups wrapped up on Saturday in New Mexico. Here are the scores that KRQE Sports were able to attain:
Las Cruces-49, Valley-7
Rio Rancho-52, Onate-7
Alamogordo-13, St. Pius X-54
Grants-14, Hope Christian-41
