High School Football Saturday: Week 4

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Week 4 match-ups wrapped up on Saturday in New Mexico. Here are the scores that KRQE Sports were able to attain:

Las Cruces-49, Valley-7

Rio Rancho-52, Onate-7

Alamogordo-13, St. Pius X-54

Grants-14, Hope Christian-41

