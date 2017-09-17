Chris’ Sunday Forecast

Scattered storms will return to northern and eastern New Mexico. Albuquerque will have a shot at a storm later this evening. Some of the storms could become strong to severe across northeast New Mexico. That is where high winds and large hail could develop later today.

Storms will taper off on Monday with just a few spot storms possible across the high terrain to begin the week.

Much drier air punches in for the middle of the week with breezy to windy conditions.

Fall officially begins this Friday afternoon!