Car thieves lead deputies on separate chases, one suspect asks judge for a break

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies say car thieves in a South Valley auto yard were the cause of cross-town chaos Thursday night. Then one of those alleged thieves asked a judge to cut him some slack when he appeared in court.

It started near Broadway and Rio Bravo. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies said the owner of the yard saw several burglars on surveillance cameras and called law enforcement.

When deputies got there, they said the burglars had started the engines on a pickup truck and two semis.

As deputies confronted them, one, identified as John Brumett, took off in the pickup nearly hitting a deputy.

Two others took off in a semi, hitting several cars. Deputies said Ryan Shook was a passenger in the semi. BCSO followed both across town in various directions until the chases ended in separate crashes.

Brummet and Shook were arrested, but deputies said the driver of the semi Shook was with got away.

In court this weekend, Shook’s defense attorney tried to get a few of the charges against him dropped.

“He was not in control of the vehicle…if that’s accurate, he had no control over whether the car was stopped or not. Therefore there’s no probable cause of the fleeing charge, Your Honor,” the public defender argued.

Judge Christine Rodriguez disagreed with that, but did drop a different charge against Shook — aggregated assault on a peace officer — because Shook was not in the pickup that allegedly almost hit the deputies.

All charges stuck for Brummet. In both cases, the state has filed a preventative detention motion to keep them locked up behind bars.

Judge Rodriguez signed the cases for Brumett and Shook over to District Court.