Albuquerque man creates solar lawn mower, hopes to inspire ‘green’ living

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is hoping to inspire others to do their part to be environmentally friendly.

Bob Bailar says while his contribution is unconventional, anyone can chip in for Mother Earth.

He says building a solar lawn-mower just made sense.

“I went and looked at [traditional lawn mowers] and they were all expensive, they all used gas, they were noisy and I didn’t like any of that,” he said.

Like many homeowners, he was in the market for a new lawn mower. Unhappy with his options, he decided to take matters into his own hands. He got a hold of a broken-down machine and saved it from the scrap heap.

“I bought those panels for 10 bucks a piece at the flea market,” he said.

The now 10-year-old creation runs solely on the sun’s rays.

“It’s not very pretty, but I use it all the time,” Bailar said. He is a retired technician and took up solar as a hobby. Now his weekly yard trim turns heads.

“They stop. I’ve had several people stop and ask me where I got it,” he explained. He said if you do find an official one for sale, it will cost you a pretty penny.

With just the flick of a single switch, Bailar says he can take care of business.

“I like it because it doesn’t annoy my neighbors,” he said. “And then it sits around in the sun for a week and by that time it’s charged and ready to do it again.”

Bailar says he knows his way of “living green” is off the beaten path.

“I don’t think I’m going to save the world by building a solar lawn mower but if everybody took a few steps to reduce their use, it would make a lot of difference.”

Bailar says he would consider commercializing his creation, but does not have plans in the works right now.