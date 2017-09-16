SSN: Keys to a Cowboys victory in Denver

Garrett Sanders Published: Updated:

Cowboys insider, Mickey Spagnola, breaks down how the Cowboys can get a win on the road, against the Denver Broncos.

According to Spagnola, it is all about running the ball, and stopping the run.

The game kicks off Sunday, at 3:25 p.m. on Fox 51.

