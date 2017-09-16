Porsche plows into spectators at Idaho car show; 8 hurt

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a sports car driver plowed into a crowd of spectators at a Boise, Idaho, car show, injuring eight.

Police say the driver of the gray Porsche accelerated rapidly while leaving the Cars and Coffee event but lost control and ran into the nearby crowd.

Police say ambulances took six people to hospitals and two others were taken by private vehicles. Police didn’t provide any names or conditions.

Images following the crash show a Porsche convertible with damage on the left front bumper and a smashed windshield stopped on a sidewalk.

Police say the driver is cooperating in their investigation.

