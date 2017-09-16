New Mexico unemployment in August was 6.3 percent

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state of New Mexico says the latest unemployment rate in the Land of Enchantment is 6.3 percent.

That’s down from 6.8 percent a year ago.

The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions says that 6.3 percent rate is for August and didn’t change from July.

The national unemployment rate is 4.4 percent.

New Mexico’s leisure and hospitality industry had the highest growth with an increase of 4,000 jobs, or a 4 percent growth. Professional and business services also added more jobs and has reported growth for over two years straight.

But wholesale trade saw major losses of 500 jobs, as did mining, which was down 2.1 percent.

