Man stabs ex-girlfriend, two others

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies say a man stabbed his pregnant ex-girlfriend along with two others.

It happened late Thursday night at a home near Blake and Isleta.

The Bernalillo County Sherif’s Office says Justin Muniz was arguing with his ex-girlfriend, causing a commotion.

Other family members at the home tried to convince Muniz to leave when deputies say he pulled a knife and started stabbing people.

Three people were hurt, including the ex-girlfriend who is eight months pregnant.

Muniz is also accused of stealing someone’s car to leave the scene.

He was later arrested and appeared before a judge Saturday morning, where he learned the State is looking to keep him locked up until trial.

