Man arrested for aggressively harassing neighbor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested in the Foothills after police say he aggressively harassed his neighbor and vandalized her property.

According to a criminal complaint, it started late August when 23-year-old Anthony Garcia set off fireworks in the street and threw rocks at his neighbor’s car.

The complaint says Garcia came back at least three times over the next couple of weeks, shattering the woman’s windows with rocks, throwing her cell phone to the ground when she tried to take a picture and wrestling with her brother-in-law.

In court today, Judge Christine Rodriguez released Garcia on her own recognizance but made it clear he needs to stay away from his neighbor’s house.

Police did not say what Garcia’s motives might have been.