Man arrested for aggressively harassing neighbor

By Published: Updated:
courtroom-stock

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested in the Foothills after police say he aggressively harassed his neighbor and vandalized her property.

According to a criminal complaint, it started late August when 23-year-old Anthony Garcia set off fireworks in the street and threw rocks at his neighbor’s car.

The complaint says Garcia came back at least three times over the next couple of weeks, shattering the woman’s windows with rocks, throwing her cell phone to the ground when she tried to take a picture and wrestling with her brother-in-law.

In court today, Judge Christine Rodriguez released Garcia on her own recognizance but made it clear he needs to stay away from his neighbor’s house.

Police did not say what Garcia’s motives might have been.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s